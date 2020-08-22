Jackson Co. Sheriff’s squad car damaged in crash

KOMENSKY TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is without a vehicle Saturday after a car struck a fully marked squad car on County Rd. K.

The driver was traveling west on Old Highway 54 when they failed to stop at County Rd. K. They drove straight into the squad car which was traveling with traffic and did not have any emergency lighting on. The squad car was forced off the road and airbags were deployed.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries. The squad car is considered a total loss. Wisconsin state patrol is now investigating the crash.