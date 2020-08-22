Milbury steps away from broadcasting rest of NHL playoffs

Mike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasting the rest of the NHL playoffs after his on-air comment that there were no women in the quarantined bubble to disrupt concentration drew widespread criticism. The former player, coach and general manager released a statement through NBC Sports, saying: “I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.” NBC Sports confirmed it was Milbury’s decision to leave and that he remains employed by the network. Thursday night during the Islanders-Capitals telecast, after Brian Boucher talked about the bubbles being “the perfect place” for players who enjoy playing hockey and being with their teammates, Milbury responded there are “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration.”