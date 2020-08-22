Official: Missing Texas soldier reported sexual abuse

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Officials say a soldier who has gone missing from Fort Hood in Central Texas has been involved in an open investigation of abusive sexual contact. Sgt. Elder Fernandes was reported missing on Wednesday. Killeen police say the 23-year-old hasn’t been seen since Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at home. U.S. Army officials say Fernandes was transferred units after making the abuse report to ensure that he was properly cared for and to prevent retaliation. Fernandes is the third solider from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year.