Ohio Republicans try to regroup in crucial state for Trump

CINCINNATI (AP) — It was a tough week to be an Ohio Republican. The party is trying to present a united front heading into its party’s national convention, following a week when one of its best-known politicians threw his support behind Democrat Joe Biden, the Republican state attorney general challenged the Trump administration, and the president took on an iconic company headquartered in the state. GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken voices confidence that Trump will build momentum in the state over the next week. The state’s 18 electoral votes are crucial to Trump, facing a tight battle after an 8-point 2016 win.