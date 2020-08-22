 Skip to Content

One killed in Highway 27 motorcycle crash

11:16 pm News, Top Stories

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash off of Highway 27 and Marigold Ave near Melvina.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. When the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a 2001 Harley Davidson in the east ditch. Both the passenger and driver were ejected. They were flown to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office was later notified that the passenger had died. No names have been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Mike Beiermeister

WXOW Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Related Articles

Skip to content