One killed in Highway 27 motorcycle crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash off of Highway 27 and Marigold Ave near Melvina.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. When the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a 2001 Harley Davidson in the east ditch. Both the passenger and driver were ejected. They were flown to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office was later notified that the passenger had died. No names have been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.