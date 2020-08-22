South Korea, China reaffirm plans for leaders’ summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s presidential office says senior South Korean and Chinese officials have reaffirmed plans to arrange a summit between their leaders “at an early date” once coronavirus concerns subside. The Blue House said that at a meeting in the South Korean port city of Busan on Saturday, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and South Korea’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, also discussed the international standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been eager to improve bilateral relations that have been strained since South Korea deployed a U.S. anti-missile system on its soil in 2017 over Chinese objections.