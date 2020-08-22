Sparta Area Cancer Support group hosts car wash fundraiser

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - SACS hosted a car wash and barbecue to raise money for cancer patients on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled their initial plans to host the 20th-anniversary walk, so the group decided to sell baked goods and car wash coins at Brenengen's Chevrolet.

"We take care of our own in Sparta," SACS Co-President Karen Edwards said.

Cancer survivor Ethan Schuman said SACS helped him cover medical expenses when he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017.

"Instead of having to worry about the bills and the money I was able to focus on getting better and really just getting through it because SACS was there and they were so willing to help," Schuman said. "Whether it's cancer or COVID you can sit there and you can be all, 'Woah is me. Why did this happen? Why this? Why now? I had all of these things.' Or you can say, 'Okay this happened then what am I going to do because of it?'''

SACS raised $50,000 in 2020 so far and helped 56 families with medical bills and hospital transportation.