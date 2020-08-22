Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalized in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A life-sized statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Museum officials tell The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. Museum officials say the damage is being assessed and that the statue will be restored. Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with the Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim. Cornell killed himself in 2017 at age 52 following a performance in Detroit. The statue was unveiled in 2018 and shows the singer performing with his Gibson guitar.