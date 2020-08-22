Survivors will face New Zealand mosque gunman at sentencing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — More than 60 survivors and family members will confront the New Zealand mosque gunman this week when he appears in court to be sentenced for his crimes. Twenty-nine-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant has pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in the worst atrocity in the nation’s modern history. He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He has dismissed his lawyers and intends to represent himself, raising fears he could use the occasion to promote his racist views. Al-Umari, whose brother Hussein was killed in the attacks, will be among those addressing the gunman during the four-day sentencing starting Monday.