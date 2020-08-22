Weekend heat and storms

Weather system to start the weekend…

A frontal system is moving through the area today, and it has generated showers and t-storms. The first round is early in the day and another round is possible for later in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall has been heavy north of I-90, but it won’t be helping our long term dryness for the entire News 19 viewing area. As always, we will be watching for any stronger storms that intensify.

Heat remains for next week…

Highs will continue to build into the upper 80s and even lower 90s for the Coulee Region. An upper level ridge of high pressure will keep the jet stream north and keep the area under generally dry conditions for next week. Stay hydrated and keep in mind the safety rules for this latest hot streak.

Drought has developed…

A moderate drought has developed in the Upper Midwest. While we do expect some relief this weekend, it won’t erase the longer term rainfall deficits.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for the next few weeks..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden