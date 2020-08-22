Westby celebrates 100th birthday

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby officially became a city in 1920 and the History Alive Project Inc. started the celebration with an open house on Saturday.

They opened up the historical house filled with pictures showing the history of how Westby went from a settlement to a village and then a city.

"It's just everything that has taken place we don't necessarily look for the most important things," History Alive Project President David Amundson said. "It's just the everyday life that took place in this city or this area over the 100 years. A lot of people look back and think, "oh I remember this which is kind of neat!"

The centennial celebration continues into next week with a rock hunt and time capsul burial.

People can call 608-634-3034 to find tour hours for the History Alive Project house.