Milwaukee takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Orlando

Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -13.5; over/under is 225.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 121-107. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and D.J. Augustin totaled 24 points in the loss for Orlando.

The Magic have gone 20-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is fifth in the league giving up only 108.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 44-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 51.7 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 17 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 48.2% shooting.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 51.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 42.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.