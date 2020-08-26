5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Melania Trump casts her husband as the best hope for America in a Rose Garden address as the president turns to family to boost his reelection chances during the second night of the Republican National Convention. Two people are dead and one person injured as shots were fired in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Hurricane Laura is expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 storm as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana.