Another steamy, sunny day before strong storm chances return

Yesterday tied the warmest day of the year at 96 degrees, which has occurred back on June 2nd as well. We’ve had 90 degree days since Sunday and this trend will continue today.

Humid and hot, again

Under the sweltering August sunshine, highs will climb back into the 90s. But don’t forget the humidity that will make it feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Today will also be breezy as a more active weather pattern will move in. By tomorrow, the Coulee Region will get its hand at rainfall and strong thunderstorms.

Returning storms

As a well-developed low pressure moves out, a cold front will shake up the pattern. Thursday morning, a few showers may eject into the region from storms in Minnesota Wednesday night. Yet, either way, cloud cover will increase for your Thursday. This will limit heating but it will still be humid and sticky with highs in the 80s. Then heading into the late evening a few stronger thunderstorms will become possible.

When you can expect a more widespread, severe weather threat will be early Friday morning. This will be when the cold front will move through the Coulee Region. Large hail, heavy rain (flash flooding), gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible with strong storms.

Weekend peek

Behind the cold front, the pattern will bring much-needed relief from the hot and humid conditions. Highs over the weekend will struggle to climb through the 70s. However, the sunshine will dominates, so still a pleasant weekend ahead.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett