DOJ seeks data on care home deaths in 4 Democrat-led states

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department sent letters to governors of New York and three other Democratic-led states seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals. Those actions have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. Prosecutors said their fact-finding letters also sent to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan were aimed at determining whether the orders “may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.” Spokespeople for three of the governors said the inquiry was political.