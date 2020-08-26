Turbulent reality collides with GOP convention plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Turbulent reality is clashing with the smooth, steady image Republicans were hoping to paint of President Donald Trump and his leadership on the third night of the GOP National Convention. As Republicans make the case for a Trump second term at their scaled-back convention, a potentially catastrophic hurricane is bearing down on the Gulf Coast, wildfires have ravaged huge areas of California, protests are growing in Wisconsin after the shooting of a Black man by police — and the still-raging coronavirus pandemic is killing more than 1,000 Americans a day. Messaging during two days of prime-time addresses has featured only scattered mention of the multitude of crises swirling around the president.