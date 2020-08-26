Greece sends 28 more ailing migrant children to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — More children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece have arrived in Germany with their close relatives. The transfer was delayed by coronavirus cases in two families. The interior ministry said that 121 people, including 28 children, were on board the flight that landed Wednesday in Hannover. The flight was originally planned for Aug. 13, but had to be delayed because of positive tests for COVID-19. It went ahead after the people infected completed their quarantines and tested negative. The transfer is part of a wider European effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands.