Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying and will become a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane before landfall. It’s churning toward Texas and Louisiana, gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says Laura’s maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart says that some people are going to wake up Thursday morning and not believe what happened. He says storm surge heights could top 15 feet in some areas, and what doesn’t get blown down by the wind could easily get knocked down by water pushing well inland.