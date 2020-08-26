Mexican army to investigate soldiers in border deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department says it will investigate about two dozen soldiers who took part in a border gun battle caught on a videotape in which a voice can be heard saying “kill him” after the confrontation was over. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio said Wednesday that the investigation will be carried out by military prosecutors. Those killed in the July shootout in the border city of Nuevo Laredo include nine suspected gang members and three apparent kidnap victims who were being carried in the back of the gunmen’s truck. Occupants of the truck engaged in a high speed chase and shootout with soldiers.