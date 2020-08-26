Pompeo has closed-door meetings with Bahrain’s royal family

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has held closed-door meetings with Bahrain’s royal family and planned others with top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration’s push for Arab nations to recognize Israel. Pompeo already traveled to Israel and Sudan on this trip through the Mideast, one that included him offering a recorded message in Jerusalem supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for the Republican National Convention. That speech cast aside his own advice to American diplomats to be apolitical and bulldozed a long tradition of non-partisanship by previous secretaries of state.