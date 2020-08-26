Greece to extend territorial waters amid dispute with Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has warned Greece not to test his country’s patience or courage as the NATO allies remained locked in a dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. The neighboring countries have sent warships to shadow each other and held military exercises within an area where Turkey has a vessel conducting research in waters claimed by them both. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that “Turkey will take what is its right in the Mediterranean, in the Aegean and in the Black Sea.” Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece is planning to exercise it’s legal right to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles.