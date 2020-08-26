UN watchdog: Iran to allow access to 2 suspected nuke sites

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog agency says Tehran has agreed to allow inspectors in to two sites where Iran is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday that Iran was “voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA.” It said dates for the inspections had been agreed, but did not say when they would take place. Iran had been resisting providing access to the sites, which are thought to be from the early 2000s, before it signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, maintaining the IAEA had no legal basis to visit them.