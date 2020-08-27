‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ creator relishes Emmy nod firsts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” says the HBO series is filling a stubborn void. Robin Thede says there have been great Black male-led sketch shows including “In Living Color,” but none with women in the forefront. Thede’s series is demonstrating what’s been missing, earning rave reviews for its first season and three 2020 Emmy nominations. One is for guest star Angela Bassett, and the other two are Emmy ground-breakers. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is the first led Black-female led series to be nominated as best variety sketch show, and director Dime Davis in the first African American to get a nod in the category.