A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — An unprecedented walkout over racial injustice has postponed a second day of the NBA playoffs. Players have committed to remain and finish the season, though the schedule of games was wiped out or a second straight day. That left basketball courts in the bubble as empty as the tennis courts at the home of the U.S. Open. Whether playoffs or practices, many in sports just weren’t ready yet to play ball. They are still too emotional after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBA players considered going home, but decided they wanted to continue the postseason.