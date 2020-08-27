Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Groups that had taken to Kenosha’s streets with long guns are nowhere to be seen following somber protests and no widespread unrest for the first night since the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Marchers were solemn during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city after the previous night, when authorities say a 17-year-old from a nearby Illinois community killed two demonstrators and wounded a third in shootings largely caught on cellphone video and posted online. The attack late Tuesday and the shooting by police Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down, made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country.