Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries as storm hits

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry was bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana. Oil and gas producers evacuated more than half of their platforms and nearly all the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Companies were shutting down refineries in the storm’s path. More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm made landfall early Thursday. Experts say hurricanes can wreck the entire energy infrastructure, with the aggregate damage challenging to overcome.