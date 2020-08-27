Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they haven’t found any indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s coma has been caused by a criminal act. Navalny’s allies and German doctors treating him believe his condition may have been brought about by poisoning. Russian prosecutors said Thursday that a preliminary inquiry launched last week hasn’t found any indication of “deliberate criminal acts committed against” Navalny. The statement comes amid growing pressure from the West to investigate the sudden illness of the Kremlin’s fiercest critic and authorities’ apparent reluctance to do so. Navalny, an opposition politician and corruption investigator who is a longtime foe of President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20.