Trump sends in agents as Albuquerque struggles with crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking re-election on a tough-on-crime agenda and Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one city he singles out for having high crime. New Mexico’s largest city is 10th in the nation for violent crime and ranks No. 2 for car thefts. Trump dispatched federal agents to the city last month, and federal officials say arrests are being made. New Mexico Democrats have bristled at Trump’s move, saying the city already is working with federal authorities on mandated police reforms. They blame Albuquerque crime on an officer shortage and the opioid epidemic. Others say a judicial system revolving door puts repeat offenders back on the street.