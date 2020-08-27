Winona County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said that 37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in Winona County.

They said that 32 of the cases were people in the 18-24 range. The other five are in the 40-80+ range.

The Winona County Health and Human Services said that they are performing contact tracing. A statement said that they are working with MDH, community partners, and educational institutions, to address the rise in COVID-19.

The statement also said that Winona County and MDH are taking steps "to isolate and quarantine individuals as needed to ensure the safety of Winona County residents."

In total, Winona County has had 353 total cases to date. That figure includes 17 individuals who died from the virus.

The cases were part of 1,158 new cases on Thursday in Minnesota according to the MDH.

Houston County reported three new cases.

A total of 72,390 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 8,007 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials said 64,876 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported around 21,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,427,347. MDH said about 1,093,490 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

As of Thursday, there are 305 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 139 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH reported.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

