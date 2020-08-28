Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved. But seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104. Both are lucid and in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic. There are longer marriages, but at the moment none between people so old — a just short of a combined 215 years. It’s a mark now certified by Guinness World Records. They’ve edged out Charlotte and John Henderson of Austin, Texas.