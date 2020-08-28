Protesters hit California streets over Wisconsin shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Protests have been held in California over the shooting of a Black Wisconsin man and there are scattered reports of vandalism. KCRA-TV says about 150 people marched through downtown Sacramento Thursday night and gathered near the Capitol. The station says some broke a few business windows and sprayed graffiti on City Hall. Another protest earlier in the evening ended peacefully. In Los Angeles, KABC-TV said protesters showed up at Police Chief Michel Moore’s home in a gated community and plastered the house with anti-police posters before leaving. There’s no immediate word of arrests.