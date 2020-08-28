Flash Flood Warning until FRI 7:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Monroe County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 AM CDT.

* At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sparta, Tomah, Fort Mc Coy, Cataract, Glendale, Norwalk, Wilton,

Ridgeville, Kendall, Clifton, Oakdale, Wyeville, Jackson Pass,

Tunnel City, I 90 Exit 41, I 94 Exit 143, Highway 131 And County

A, I 90 Exit 43, Kirby and I 90 And I 94 Interchange.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED