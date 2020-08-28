Flash Flood Warning from FRI 5:58 AM CDT until FRI 9:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Monroe County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Necedah, Warrens, Cutler, City Point, Finley, Mather, The Meadow

Valley Flowage, Normay Ridge, Meadow Valley, Bear Bluff Township,

The Sprague Mather Flowage, The Rezin Landing Strip, Shennington,

Sprague, The Necedah Wildlife Refuge, Cloverdale, Potters Flowage,

Jellystone Park Near Warrens, I 94 Exit 135 and Pray.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED