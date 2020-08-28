 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:30 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 72, Clarksville 20

Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19

Alburnett 34, North Tama, Traer 6

Ankeny 48, Ankeny Centennial 6

Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, West 0

Audubon 55, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Bellevue 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

Benton Community 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Carroll 7, Bondurant Farrar 0

Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque, Senior 16

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, OT

Cedar Rapids, Washington 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8

Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 29, Hudson 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21, OT

Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Pella 6

Des Moines, Hoover 40, Des Moines, North 6

Des Moines, Lincoln 39, Des Moines, East 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, West Central, Maynard 6

Durant-Bennett 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Emmetsburg 35, Bishop Garrigan 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock, Britt 6

Harlan 40, Grinnell 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0

Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7

Iowa City High 35, Davenport, Central 14

Iowa City West 27, Iowa City Liberty High School 0

Kee, Lansing 54, Central Elkader 12

Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6

Lenox 34, East Mills 29

Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0

Mason City 28, Marshalltown 0

Monticello 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27

Mount Ayr 36, Albia 7

Nevada 41, ADM, Adel 21

New Hampton 15, Charles City 8

Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7

North Butler, Greene 7, BCLUW, Conrad 6

North Scott, Eldridge 26, Muscatine 0

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 0

Oelwein 30, Union Community, LaPorte City 16

Ogden 49, Manson Northwest Webster 26

PAC-LM 27, East Sac County 7

PCM, Monroe 44, Newton 18

Pekin 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

Pleasant Valley 45, Regina, Iowa City 13

Riceville 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36

Saint Ansgar 35, Osage 12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Sioux City, West 0

Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

Sioux Center 13, LeMars 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27, South O’Brien, Paullina 7

Sioux City, East 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41, 3OT

South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19

South Tama County, Tama 55, Saydel 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 20, North Fayette Valley 10

Southeast Polk 21, Waukee 10

Southeast Valley 54, Clarke, Osceola 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, Murray 20

Southwest Valley 14, Eldon Cardinal 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, Eagle Grove 16

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, River Valley, Correctionville 20

Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0

Tri-Center, Neola 42, IKM-Manning 7

Underwood 39, Atlantic 0

Unity Christian 48, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

Valley, West Des Moines 40, Des Moines, Roosevelt 20

Van Meter 33, Winterset 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Denver 20, OT

Washington 19, Bettendorf 10

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Bend-Mallard 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 8

West Branch 17, Tipton 8

West Delaware, Manchester 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 0

West Lyon, Inwood 53, Storm Lake 12

West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7

Williamsburg 17, Solon 14

Woodward-Granger 49, Madrid 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

