Mexico president tries to shoo away crowds as virus persists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves hugging supporters and shaking hands in crowds, but even he appears to be spooked by the country’s continued high rates of infection, shooing away fans. López Obrador visited the northern border city of Reynosa Friday and told an audience that he considers anyone who joins a crowd to see him as an opponent, not a supporter. On Thursday in the nearby border city of Matamoros he cut short one of his notoriously long speeches when he saw a crowd gather outside the event. López Obrador, however, almost never wears a face mask.