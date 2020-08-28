Trump convention speech coverage highlights nation’s divide

NEW YORK (AP) — Judging by the media reaction to President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican convention, the nation is heading into the general election campaign as divided as ever. While Trump had some enthusiastic supporters, even some of the analysts on Fox News Channel found the president’s delivery flat. MSNBC tweaked the president on the final night by bringing in niece Mary Trump as an analyst. Mary Trump, who wrote an unflattering book about her uncle that came out this summer, suggested her MSNBC colleagues should get hazard pay for sitting through the speech.