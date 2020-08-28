Outdoor Cinema Night brings back drive-in memories

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - A new venture just outside of West Salem aims to let people enjoy some drive-in movies and help those in the entertainment business who were affected by COVID-19.

MemorableEvents.Live is hosting Outdoor Cinema Night at Maple Grove Venues. The stage is sponsored by Maple Grove Venues and local band The Remainders.

The movie start just after dusk.

Organizer Dana Erickson said that people who purchase tickets get a place for their vehicle plus a place adjacent to the parking spot. They're encouraging people to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit out and enjoy the movie.

Audio for the movies is through an FM broadcast to a vehicle's FM receiver and speakers.

The "pods" as they call them, are spaced apart for social distancing. While people don't need to wear a face covering in their pod, they'll need to have one if they go to the concession stand or restroom.

Popcorn, pizza slices, candy, and other food is available via contactless ordering. Maple Grove is also serving beer and wine. Waitstaff will deliver the food to vehicles.

Erickson said they're trying to help gig economy workers and show production workers who were laid off since the coronavirus shut down much of the entertainment industry.

The movies will run weekends through Halloween according to Erickson.

People can purchase tickets for the Outdoor Cinema Night through the MemorableEvents.Live website.