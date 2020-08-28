Packers’ Turner criticizes Jones’ idea for pregame protest

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ suggested alternative to kneeling during the national anthem would defeat the purpose of the message players want to send. Jones spoke during a radio interview this week about how during a 2017 game he and his players knelt before the anthem but then stood during the anthem. Jones added that he “thought that was good” and “that’s the kind of thing we’ll be looking to see if we can implement.” Turner said part of the idea of protesting is to get the attention of people in power.