Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Tesla driver had his car on Autopilot mode and was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriff’s deputy’s car. A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the side of U.S. Highway 64 and responding to a previous crash when the Tesla slammed into the deputy’s cruiser. No one was hurt. Authorities charged Devainder Goli of Raleigh with violating the move-over law and watching television while operating a vehicle. Tesla has repeatedly said its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention.