Japan’s Abe reportedly intends to resign for health reasons

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed an intention to step down, citing his declining health, according to Japan’s NHK television and other media. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said the report could not be immediately confirmed, but that Abe was believed to be meeting top ruling officials at the party headquarters. Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issues, simmering since earlier this summer, intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. Abe is expected to give details at a news conference later Friday.