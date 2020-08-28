Russia expels Norwegian diplomat, blasts ‘destructive line’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced the expulsion of a Norwegian diplomat in response to a similar move by Norway last week. The Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norway’s ambassador to Russia, Rune Resaland. He was told that one of the embassy’s diplomats has been declared persona non grata and has three days to leave the country. The ministry said its decision was made “in connection with an unfriendly act of the Norwegian authorities,” who declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on Aug. 18. Last week, Norway’s foreign ministry expelled a Russian diplomat linked to the case of a man jailed on accusations of spying for Russia.