Strong safety: Browns’ Redwine committed to change off field

Sheldrick Redwine is a strong safety with a strong message. A part-time starter for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie last season, Redwine has emerged as a trusted and respected voice in a locker room brimming with big personalities. During this past offseason, Redwine was asked by first-year Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to be on the team’s social justice leadership committee, a position that has taken on even greater meaning for him in light of current events across the country.