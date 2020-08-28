TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills held despite a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said Friday that prosecutors have filed misdemeanor charges against Hall and Gray. The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home. City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have been linked to their parties. It was not immediately clear if Hall and Gray had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.