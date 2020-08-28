UN chief urges India to quickly move to clean solar power

NEW DELHI (AP) — The U.N. chief has urged India to commit to carbon neutrality by ending fossil fuel subsidies and investing in clean solar power as it mobilizes trillion of dollars to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a lecture delivered online that India is at a crossroads and should speed up its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy by committing to no new coal projects after 2020. He said subsidies for fossil fuels in India are about seven times more than subsidies for clean energy. India’s coal subsidies in the 2019-20 financial year amounted to $2 billion.