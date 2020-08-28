Xcel Energy sends employees to help with Hurricane Laura efforts

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- Xcel Energy,a Minneapolis based company,is sending employees and contracting crews to assist in restoring power to areas hit by Hurricane Laura.

Currently 670,000 customers are without power in areas affected by the storm.

In total about 250 employees from Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico,and Texas went to the Louisiana area this week to help restore power. In addition to the employees, line crews will be sent out and will be assigned to Entergy Louisiana and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCo), an AEP company.

Larry Crosby, senior vice president, distribution operations-Xcel Energy remarked on the company's desire to help and reasons for assisting in Louisiana.

“We want to assist the people affected by Hurricane Laura and are honored to be part of this restoration effort.This is a massive undertaking with extensive damage, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely- it’s what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to the people of Louisiana.”

Crews are set to begin work this weekend and continue for a few weeks until power is restored.

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program. Following major storms that bring significant outages, electric companies use this program—a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country—to help speed restoration. For more about mutual assistance visit http://www.eei.org/issuesandpolicy/electricreliability/mutualassistance/Pages/default.aspx