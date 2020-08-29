2 Kansas doctors but differing COVID-19 takes in Senate race

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Two doctors running for Kansas’ open Senate seat have moved to different political poles on the coronvirus pandemic. Republican Rep. Roger Marshall takes a weekly dose of an anti-malaria drug that President Donald Trump has touted to ward off infection. When Marshall spoke to a recent GOP lunch meeting in the Kansas City area, his audience crowded into a restaurant banquet room and didn’t wear masks. Democrat Barbara Bollier has had mostly virtual events and her first in-person event of the fall campaign featured a few people standing in a socially distanced circle outside a school. The candidates’ different approaches reflect a partisan divide in the U.S.