 Skip to Content

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

New
11:43 pm Top Stories
kenosha-march-860x484

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Saturday’s protest came one week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake, Sr., was among speakers.

He gave an impassioned call for changing a system he says has fostered police brutality.

Blake Sr. said his son is in a lot of pain and heavily sedated, but has regained consciousness.

Several other speakers also encouraged those gathered to vote for change in November.

Watch the rally here.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content