‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Saturday’s protest came one week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake, Sr., was among speakers.

He gave an impassioned call for changing a system he says has fostered police brutality.

Blake Sr. said his son is in a lot of pain and heavily sedated, but has regained consciousness.

Several other speakers also encouraged those gathered to vote for change in November.

Watch the rally here.