‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in KenoshaNew
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.
Saturday’s protest came one week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.
Blake’s father, Jacob Blake, Sr., was among speakers.
He gave an impassioned call for changing a system he says has fostered police brutality.
Blake Sr. said his son is in a lot of pain and heavily sedated, but has regained consciousness.
Several other speakers also encouraged those gathered to vote for change in November.