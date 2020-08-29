Far-right extremists try to enter German parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Far-right extremists have ried to storm the German parliament building Saturday following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions. Police said they were intercepted and forcibly removed. The incident occurred after a daylong demonstration Saturday by tens of thousands of people opposed to the wearing of masks and other government measures intended to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Police detained about 300 people throughout the day. Police ordered the protesters to disband half-way through their march around Berlin after participants refused to observe social distancing rules Anti-mask rallies also took place in Paris and London.