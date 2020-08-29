Chadwick Boseman didn’t just play icons. He was one.

In a tragically brief but historically sweeping life as an actor, Chadwick Boseman played men of public life and private pain. Before Friday, we didn’t know he, too, was bearing such a burden. That has only magnified his accomplishment, bringing him closer to the great figures whose shoes he wore on film. He donned cleats to play Jackie Robinson, dancing shoes to play James Brown and a superpowered suit for the blockbuster “Black Panther.” Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle says Boseman played men who advanced a people’s progress, a trail he grew to help blaze himself. He played icons, and died one, too.