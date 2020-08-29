Delayed but alive, Tour de France sets off from Nice

NICE, France (AP) — The Tour de France has finally set off from the Riviera city of Nice in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris. Since its inception in 1903 the race has been cancelled only twice, both times due to world wars. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks across France which is prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped early if the situation deteriorates further.